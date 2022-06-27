PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 12 result today, know time, websites

The PSEB 12th Result date and time have been announced in an official notice. PSEB class 12 results will be released today.

The PSEB 12th Result date and time have been announced in an official notice. PSEB class 12 results will be released on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 3 pm, according to the circular. Students are advised to check the official website for the most recent updates.

Know the date and time of Punjab Board 12th Result 2022:

1) June 27, 2022 - PSEB 12th Result 2022

2) 3:00 pm - PSEB 12th Result 2022

Every year, up to 3.5 lakh students sit for the PSEB board exams. The board exams were held in April this year. The results are now complete and will be made available online. The exams were postponed until 2021, but they were held in 2020.

In the year 2020, 3.5 lakh students took the exam. 90.98 per cent of these students passed. The pass percentage for girls was 94.83 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.99 per cent. On July 21, the results were announced. The pass rate in 2019 was 86.41 per cent.

Students will need to know their board roll number. The PSEB Chairman will release the class 10 results and announce them at a press conference. The board will share a list of top scorers and pass percentages during the press conference.

