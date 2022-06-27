Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board postpones class 12th results; not to be announced today

    The PSEB result for the first term exam has already been announced, and the Punjab board result 2022 will consider both term exams.
     

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board postpones class 12th results; not to be announced today - adt
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the release of the class 12 results. The PSEB class 12 results were supposed to be announced on Monday, June 27. The result date has now been pushed back indefinitely. The Punjab class 12 result 2022 would have been available on the board's official website, pseb.ac.in. Students must use their login credentials to access the class 12 PSEB 2022 result. This year's exams were held over two terms by the board. The PSEB result for the first term exam has already been announced, and the Punjab board result 2022 will consider both term exams.

    Over three lakh students look forward to the PSEB class 12th result 2022. The PSEB class 12 examinations were held in May 2022. From December 13 to December 22, 2021, the Punjab Board held the class 12 term one exam.

    To check their scores, students must have their admit cards handy. They must enter the roll number and date of birth from their admit cards. After the PSEB 12th results 2022 are released, students should cross-check their mark sheets with their admit cards to rule out any errors.

    Last year's PSEB exams were cancelled due to Covid, and the PSEB results were calculated using a 30:30:40 formula based on the students' performance in classes 10, 11, and 12.
     

