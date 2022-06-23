Assam HS Result 2022: Know passing criteria and pass percentage of previous years, other details

The Assam 12th Result 2022 declaration process may be delayed as the area deals with the infamous Assam floods.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC, is expected to release the Assam HS Result 2022 date soon. The Assam 12th Result 2022 declaration process may be delayed as the area deals with the infamous Assam floods. More information is available on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam HS Result 2022 was scheduled for the third week of June 2022, as SEBA 10th Results 2022 had already been released. However, sources have now revealed that the Assam 12th Results have been delayed due to the Assam Floods and that they can now be expected by the end of June 2022, which is next week.

Students should be aware that the Assam HS Result 2022 date will be announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also announced the Assam SEBA 10th Result date ahead of time. It will be updated here once it is announced. Students can check the passing criteria and pass the percentage trends listed below.

The tentative date of Assam HS Result 2022:

1) Likely in the last week of June - Assam HS Result 2022 date

2) ahsec.assam.gov.in - Official website

The pass percentage of Assam HS Result:

1) 2021 - 99.18 per cent

2) 2020 - 84.84 per cent

3) 2019 - 82.82 per cent

4) 2018 - 81.68 per cent



Students should be aware that AHSEC publishes the 12th pass percentage separately for each stream (Science, Arts, and Commerce). The important statistics will be available here once the 12th Result is declared.

Know the passing criteria for Assam HS Result 2022:

Students must receive at least 30 per cent on each paper to pass the 12th-grade exams and earn distinction in the Assam High School Result 2022. Even their overall score needs to drop to at least 30 per cent. Students are likely to be regarded as failures without this mark.

Date updates for the Assam HS Result 2022 will be provided soon. Everyone must keep an eye on the official website for updates on the Assam 12th Result 2022.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

Also Read: UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful; details here

Also Read: Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Class 12th results declared; Know how to check, passing percentage & more