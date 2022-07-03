Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board to announce class 10th result soon; know tentative date, time

    Students will be able to check their PSEB Result 2022 online on the official website, pseb.ac.in, once it is released.
     

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board to announce class 10th result soon; know tentative date, time - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 is expected to be released very soon by the Punjab School Education Board. According to the most recent information, the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will most likely be released this week. Students can continue reading to learn the most recent information about the Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 announcement.

    Once it is released, students will be able to check their PSEB Result 2022 online on the official website, pseb.ac.in. According to media reports, the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be released this week. However, students should be aware that no official confirmation from Punjab Board officials has been provided regarding these dates.

    According to media reports, the PSEB 10th Result will be released tomorrow, July 4, 2022, or on July 5, 2022. If the PSEB 10th Result follows the same pattern as the 12th result, the result will be announced, and the link to check the result will be activated in the evening or the following day.

    Know the dates for PSEB 10th Result 2022 date
    1) Date - Likely on July 4 or 5, 2022 
    2) Time - Expected in the afternoon

    The PSEB 10th class Results 2022 are expected to be released around 3 PM, at the same time as the PEB 12th class result 2022. Officials are awaiting official confirmation. Students will be able to check their Punjab Board 10th Results on punjab.indiaresults.com once released.

    PSEB held the 10th Board Exams 20222 for nearly 4 lakh students between April 29 and May 19, 2022. Students should be aware that the provisional grade sheet will be available online. The original mark sheets can be obtained from their respective schools later. PSEB 10th grade results are expected very soon. 

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
