    IGNOU June Date sheet 2023 released on ignou.ac.in; check exam dates, other details

    IGNOU June TEE Date sheet 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has released the June Date Sheet 2023. The June TEE date sheet has been released on IGNOU's main website, ignou.ac.in. However, the schedule is currently tentative. 
     

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has released the June Date Sheet 2023. The June TEE date sheet has been issued on IGNOU's main website, ignou.ac.in. However, the schedule is currently tentative. The exams will likely commence on June 1, according to the IGNOU June TEE Time Table 2023. Candidates registered for the June TEE can view the entire IGNOU Timetable 2023 online.

    The IGNOU June TEE date sheet is accessible on the official website. "This is a tentative timetable." The portal for online submission of Examination Form for June 2023 Term-end Examination has been opened in due course from March 06 onwards," said IGNOU.

    According to the IGNOU Timetable 2023, the IGNOU June TEE will be held between June 1 and July 6, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

    Students must submit assignments as applicable to their course before the IGNOU June TEE. The full and final Project/Dissertation/Field Work Journals/Internship Report must be submitted by May 31, as specified by IGNOU.

    According to the IGNOU notice, "the deadline for online submission of final project/dissertation/field work journals/internship reports is May 31, 2023."

    Candidates are permitted to send their assignments online. Incomplete Project Report submissions will not be evaluated, and such projects will be deleted from the portal once the deadline has passed.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
