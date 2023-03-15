Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration window reopens, apply before March 16 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; know steps

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration portal for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023. The registration window reopened on Wednesday, March 15, and will end tomorrow, March 16, 2023.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023, has been reopened by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The registration window reopened on Wednesday, March 15, and it will close on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

    It should be noted that the registration period ended on March 12; however, a few students complained that they could not complete the forms for various unavoidable reasons. NTA has reopened the registration session to address the issue.

    The official notification released by NTA reads, "Meanwhile, a few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. It has been decided to reopen registration for accepting online Application Forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 Session 2 to support the student community."

    The notification further reads, "This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 earlier, as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2."

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: know how to register 
    1) Interested people should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) Select the 'Online Application for JEE Main Session 2 (2023)' link on the homepage
    3) On a new page, enter their login information
    4) Upload the required documents, complete the form
    5) Make the payment and submit
    6) Download the page and take a printout 

    Candidates should know that the enrollment period closes tomorrow, and none will be permitted to submit their information afterwards. Therefore, applicants should take advantage of the chance and submit the online form. Visit the official website for more information.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
