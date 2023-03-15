IBPS PO Final Result 2023 released on ibps.in; know how, where to check

IBPS PO Final Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) result 2023 has been announced on the official website. Candidates who took the test can access their results at ibps.in.

The Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022 ultimate result has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO scorecards are now available for download and review on the IBPS official website, ibps.in, for candidates who took the IBPS PO test. Candidates may access their IBPS PO Mains Result from the official website by using the instructions provided here:

IBPS is conducting this PO recruitment to hire 8432 Probationary Officer and Management Trainee positions.

IBPS PO Final Result 2023: know how to check

1) Go to the official website, ibps.in

2) Click on the 'Click here to view the score of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP/PO, MTS'

3) Enter the necessary information in the new tab

4) Check the results, and then take a printout

