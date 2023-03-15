Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS PO Final Result 2023 released on ibps.in; know how, where to check

    IBPS PO Final Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) result 2023 has been announced on the official website. Candidates who took the test can access their results at ibps.in. 

    IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 to be released on April 1; check important dates, details mentioned - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    The Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022 ultimate result has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO scorecards are now available for download and review on the IBPS official website, ibps.in, for candidates who took the IBPS PO test. Candidates may access their IBPS PO Mains Result from the official website by using the instructions provided here:

    IBPS is conducting this PO recruitment to hire 8432 Probationary Officer and Management Trainee positions.

    IBPS PO Final Result 2023: know how to check
    1) Go to the official website, ibps.in
    2) Click on the 'Click here to view the score of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP/PO, MTS'
    3) Enter the necessary information in the new tab
    4) Check the results, and then take a printout

    Also Read: Karnataka's chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report

    Also Read:  JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration window reopens, apply before March 16 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; know steps

    Also Read:  Puducherry: Government announces holiday for all schools till March 26 over H3N2 virus

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 7:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended - adt

    Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended

    Karnataka chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report - adt

    Karnataka's chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration window reopens, apply before March 16 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; know steps - adt

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration window reopens, apply before March 16 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; know steps

    Puducherry Government announces holiday for all schools till March 26 over H3N2 virus - adt

    Puducherry: Government announces holiday for all schools till March 26 over H3N2 virus

    Telangana State govt orders half-day classes for all schools until April 24; here's why - adt

    Telangana: State govt orders half-day classes for all schools until April 24; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended - adt

    Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended

    KulCha under focus: Why next 6 months is key for spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal snt

    'Kul-Cha' under focus: Why next 6 months is key for spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi Ex-Manchester United star Kieran Richardson chooses his true GOAT snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Man United star Richardson chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Not interested in state politics Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023 AJR

    'Not interested in state politics': Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023

    football Throwing it back - Manchester United teases Man City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him-ayh

    'Throwing it back' - Man United teases City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon