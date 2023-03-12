Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad on Sunday, March 12. He also laid the foundation stone for the institute in February 2019.
     

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad's permanent campus on Sunday, March 12. He also laid the institute's foundation stone in February 2019.

    The institute, built at over Rs 850 crores, currently offers a 4-year BTech program, a 5-year interdisciplinary BS-MS program, and MTech and PhD programs. The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, founded IIT Dharwad in 2016 as an Institute of National Importance under the guidance of IIT Bombay. 

    Academic activities at the IIT Dharwad transit campus began in July 2016, located in the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), next to the Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court.

    IIT Dharwad has made steady progress with 856 students, 73 faculty members, more than 400 publications, 30 crores in R&D sponsored projects, and 32 MoUs to their collective credit. 

    According to officials, the permanent campus is located in Dharwad on 470 acres of land that the Karnataka government has allotted.

    The IIT Dharwad campus received a 5-star rating from the GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Environment Assessment) Council for its extensive development master plan, which included designing and building a cutting-edge, green, smart, and elite campus. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

    Also Read: IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today March 12; check process

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today; check process

    GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14 - adt

    GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here - adt

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in - adt

    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, finance facilitation professional post at becil.com; check salary, process - adt

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, other posts at becil.com; check salary, process

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli-Axar Patel frustrate Australia; pushes India to the brink of draw; fans amused-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Kohli-Axar frustrate Australia; pushes India to the brink of draw; fans amused

    Oscars 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 95th Academy Awards in India? Know the Indian timings here RBA

    Oscars 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 95th Academy Awards in India? Know the Indian timings here

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today March 12; check process

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today; check process

    Madhya Pradesh govt raises wage amount for jail inmates; check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh govt raises wage amount for jail inmates; check details

    INdia vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Does Shreyas Iyer resurfaced back pain makes him doubtful for ODI series?

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Does Shreyas Iyer's resurfaced back pain makes him doubtful for ODI series?

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon