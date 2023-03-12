PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad on Sunday, March 12. He also laid the foundation stone for the institute in February 2019.

The institute, built at over Rs 850 crores, currently offers a 4-year BTech program, a 5-year interdisciplinary BS-MS program, and MTech and PhD programs. The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, founded IIT Dharwad in 2016 as an Institute of National Importance under the guidance of IIT Bombay.

Academic activities at the IIT Dharwad transit campus began in July 2016, located in the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), next to the Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court.

IIT Dharwad has made steady progress with 856 students, 73 faculty members, more than 400 publications, 30 crores in R&D sponsored projects, and 32 MoUs to their collective credit.

According to officials, the permanent campus is located in Dharwad on 470 acres of land that the Karnataka government has allotted.

The IIT Dharwad campus received a 5-star rating from the GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Environment Assessment) Council for its extensive development master plan, which included designing and building a cutting-edge, green, smart, and elite campus.

(With inputs from PTI)

