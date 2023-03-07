IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

The new programme was launched in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education firm, by E and ICT Academy IIT Guwahati. The institute said the latest programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati.

The six-month programme is created for graduates and holders of diplomas to upgrade their skills, learn about technology and analytics, and increase their employment opportunities in digital supply chain management, according to a statement from IIT Guwahati.

The IIT Guwahati statement defined digital supply chain management as 'the modern version of supply chain management that results from integrating technology into the system." It is a fast-growing field that requires strategy implementation and training in digital tools and technology. Professionals must have the necessary knowledge and expertise."

The institute added that the latest programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati. Its content is created by subject matter experts, allowing students to learn from industry leaders. According to the announcement, students will be trained in the best use of technology to improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the supply chain.

Imarticus Learning will offer resume and LinkedIn profile building, mock interviews, career mentoring, and access to IIM jobs and Hirist.com.

Principal Investigator E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, Gaurav Trivedi, said, "I look forward to more collaborations like this; this programme has all the features to make it an excellent course for professionals aspiring to avail promotional opportunities in their field. The outstanding faculty includes individuals recognised for their innovative thinking and analytical abilities."

