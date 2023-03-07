Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

    The new programme was launched in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education firm, by E and ICT Academy IIT Guwahati. The institute said the latest programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati.
     

    IIT Guwahati introduces advanced certification programme in digital supply chain management - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Guwahati's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has launched a new advanced digital supply chain management certification programme. The new programme was launched in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education firm, by E and ICT Academy IIT Guwahati.

    The six-month programme is created for graduates and holders of diplomas to upgrade their skills, learn about technology and analytics, and increase their employment opportunities in digital supply chain management, according to a statement from IIT Guwahati.

    The IIT Guwahati statement defined digital supply chain management as 'the modern version of supply chain management that results from integrating technology into the system." It is a fast-growing field that requires strategy implementation and training in digital tools and technology. Professionals must have the necessary knowledge and expertise."

    The institute added that the latest programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati. Its content is created by subject matter experts, allowing students to learn from industry leaders. According to the announcement, students will be trained in the best use of technology to improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the supply chain.

    Imarticus Learning will offer resume and LinkedIn profile building, mock interviews, career mentoring, and access to IIM jobs and Hirist.com.

    Principal Investigator E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, Gaurav Trivedi, said, "I look forward to more collaborations like this; this programme has all the features to make it an excellent course for professionals aspiring to avail promotional opportunities in their field. The outstanding faculty includes individuals recognised for their innovative thinking and analytical abilities."

    Also Read: MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Also Read: Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

    Also Read: SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date - adt

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates - adt

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes - adt

    NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download, other details - adt

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 2 processor accidentally REVEALED Here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

    Will not spare anyone Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning AJR

    'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours RBA

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series "What's Missing?"

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series “What’s Missing?”

    Holi 2023 Step by step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers gcw

    Holi 2023: Step-by-step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon