    UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August

    The NTA has extended the correction period for candidates from May 31, 2022, to June 1, 2022, until 9 pm.

    UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August
    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) schedule for the combined December 2021 and June 2022 cycles. According to the published schedule, the UGC NET 2022 Exam will begin on July 8, 2022. The NTA has announced that these exams will be administered on July 8, 9, 11, and 12, as well as on August 12, 13, and 14. Candidates should consult the schedule on the NTA's official website, www.nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has extended the correction period for candidates from May 31, 2022, to June 1, 2022, until 9 pm.

    According to NTA, a detailed schedule for UGC NET will be released soon. "Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in regularly for the most recent examination updates." Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in with any questions or clarifications, according to the NTA notification.

    The UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test held twice a year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC NET December 2021 cycle and June 2022 cycle were postponed, causing the exams to be delayed. To make the examination cycles more consistent, the NTA has combined the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam.

    The UGC NET 2022 Exam dates of December 2021 and July 2021 have been merged this year, and the exam will begin on July 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 this year, 2022, and then again on August 12,13,14, 2022.

    The application window for the merged UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles closed on May 30. Soon after the dates, the UGC NET 2022 hall tickets will be released, allowing candidates to learn about their examination centre and other important information.

    Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the National Testing Agency's official website, NTA nta.ac.in, for further announcements.

