Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: BSE matric result date and time to be announced today

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the date and time for the declaration of class 10 or Matric examination results on Monday, July 4, 2022. In the State Assembly, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the BSE class 10 result 2022 date and time.

On Sunday, Dash stated that students could obtain their matric results from the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

"The process for publishing the matriculation exam is underway, and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days," the minister said, adding that "BSE has taken adequate measures to ensure error-free publication of results."

Previously, the BSE Odisha Result 2022 was expected in the last week of June. The minister later confirmed that the results would be released in the first week of July. Many people are looking forward to the date and time.

This year, over 5 lakh students in Odisha took the class 10 final examination between April 29 and May 7. These exams were administered in an offline format by COVID-19 guidelines. Aside from that, the HSC results are expected to be released on the state's main result portal, orissaresults.nic.in.

Except for vocational trades and third language subjects, all papers were worth 80 marks.

On May 21, the evaluation of answer sheets began at 58 evaluation centres across the state.

Over 43,000 students were absent from the over 5 lakh students registered for Matric exams in Odisha. Students should keep their hall tickets handy because they will need their exam roll number and other credentials listed on the admit card to check their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022.

