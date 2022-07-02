Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results likely to be announced by July second week

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the dates for the release of class 10 and class 12 results. Both class 10 and class 12 term 2 results are expected to be released by July 15, with the board announcing the date in the next week. Over 35 lakh students are waiting for their results with bated breath. According to the most recent update, CBSE will now declare class 10 results around July 4 and class 12 results around July 10. However, no date has been set by the board.

    For the previous several years, CBSE has announced the result date only a few hours before the announcement via a tweet or an official statement. As a result, students should be careful in the following week since announcements can occur at any time.

    Also Read | Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin; know how to apply, documents required, other details

    The board has not yet revealed the final criteria for generating the final results because the exams were held in a new manner this time. While the Term 1 assessment was objective-based, the Term 2 examination was offline and required students to answer subjective questions.

    This choice is causing a delay in the result announcement process since students want the option of best of both terms or additional weightage for internal assessment. There were also charges of cheating in term 1 examinations, which prompted widespread calls to reduce the weightage of term 1 tests.

    The Board has also said that it will release students' results even if they missed one of the two periods for legitimate reasons. As a result, CBSE will need to develop passing standards for such kids, if any exist.

    Also Read | UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August

    More than 35 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 examinations this year. Around 21 lakh students took Class 10 exams, while 14 lakh took Class 12 exams.

