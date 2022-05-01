NTPC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply, vacancies, salary and other details

May 13, 2022, is the last day to submit the online application.

NTPC Limited is seeking professionals for multiple executive posts. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official site of the careers.ntpc.co.in.

May 13, 2022, is the last day to submit the online application. Overall there are 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed-term basis for three years.

The vacancies are as follows, solar PV executive (5 posts), data analyst executive (1 post) and land acquisition/rehabilitation & resettlement executive (9 posts).

The remuneration for the solar PV executive will be Rs 1,00,000 per month. For data analyst executive Rs 1,00,000 per month and land acquisition/rehabilitation and resettlement executive Rs 90,000 per month

The age limit for the recruitment of the solar PV executive is up to 40 years upper limit. For the data analyst executive, it is 35 years' upper limit. Land acquisition/rehabilitation and resettlement executive is 35 years upper limit.

The application fees for the NTPC for the candidates belonging to general/ EWS/OBC categories will be Rs 300, and it's a non-refundable fee, candidates must note. There are no fees for the SC/ST/PwBD/XSM candidates and female candidates.

The candidates will be shortlisted after the written exam/interview.

