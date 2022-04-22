Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GAT-B/BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here

    The NTS has annnounced its admit cards for the GAT-B 2022 on April 19, 2022. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology, or GAT-B 2022/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test, or BET 2022, from Saturday, April 23, 2022. The NTS has annnounced its admit cards for the GAT-B 2022 on April 19, 2022. The students who are appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website, nta.ac.in and dbt.nta.ac.in. 

    The NTA, in its notice, stated that candidates could download their respective admit cards from the website using their application form number and date of birth (DoB). It also announced the helpline number for any difficulties, 011-4075 9000. Also, the students can write at dbt@nta.ac.in. 

    GAT-B is an all-India Entrance Examination designed to assess students' eligibility for admission to DBT supported Post Graduate programmes in Biotechnology and allied fields at Participating Institutions/Universities in India. Postgraduate programmes supported by DBT include M.Sc. Biotechnology, M.Tech. Biotechnology, M.Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology, and M.V.Sc. Animal Biotechnology.

    For students who wish to apply for Doctoral Research Fellowships through the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) Programme, BET is for them. BET is held across India; it's an annual computer-based examination. These fellowships are available at any recognised university or institution in India where the selected fellow enrols in a PhD programme.

    The important points to remember is,

    1) The admit card is issued to candidates on a provisional basis, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility requirements.

    2) Candidates should note that the admit card will not be sent by post. 

    3) Candidate must not tamper with the Admit Card or change any of its details.

    4) The issuance of an admit card does not necessarily imply acceptance of eligibility, which will be further scrutinised at later stages.

    5)  The NTA release mentioned that candidates are advised to keep a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

