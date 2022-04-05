Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: 55 executive positions open; know how to apply, last date, more

    The primary criterion for each position is a separate set of educational credentials. It should also be double-checked before applying online.

    NTPC Recruitment 2022 55 executive positions open know how to apply last date more gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC, has issued a notice for Executive positions for the year 2022. Registration for these 55 positions would close on April 8, 2022. Interested applicants can apply now at ntpc.co.in, the official website.

    On March 25, 2022, NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive positions began. It should be reminded that applications are being accepted for the following positions: Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant), Executive (Operations Power Trading), and Executive (Operations Power Trading) (BD-Power Trading).

    How to apply?

    • Candidates must go to the National Thermal Power Corporation's official website, ntpc.co.in.
    • Go to the Recruitment Tab on the homepage and then click on this notification. This notice is also available in the Careers tab.
    • Begin by registering, then login using your credentials to complete the application form.
    • Fill out the form with all of the requested information and submit the necessary papers.
    • After paying the registration cost, click the submit button.
    • Remember to print the form after submitting it for future reference.

    The primary criterion for each position is a separate set of educational credentials. It should also be double-checked before applying online. All registrations will be done online, and no other forms of application will be allowed. Registration costs, on the other hand, can be paid both online and offline.

