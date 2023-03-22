Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details

    JEE Main 2023: The JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip is anticipated to be released soon by the National Testing Agency. Once released, candidates can get it from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    The JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip is anticipated to be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. According to sources, the city slip for the JEE Main April Session will be available next week. Once released, candidates can get it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    The NTA has set the JEE Main 2023 Exams for April. The JEE Mains Session 2 papers will begin on April 6, 2023, and conclude on April 12, 2023, according to the official exam calendar.

    JEE Main 2023: know the date 

    The city slip for the JEE Main 2023 Exam is anticipated to be released shortly. Based on reports and past trends, the NTA released the test city slip a week before the exam dates. Therefore, based on the JEE Main exam calendar, the advanced city intimation slip is anticipated to be released next week, between March 27, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

    The JEE Main Admit Card will be available once the exam city slip is issued. Candidates should be aware, however, that the NTA may issue admit cards based on the sessions and test dates, as it did for Session 1.

    JEE Main 2023 is a national-level entrance test for admission to engineering, technology, and architecture programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other central universities.

    In January, the NTA already held one sitting of the JEE Main Exam. Around 9 lakh candidates took the JEE Main Exams, which were conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023.

