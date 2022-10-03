NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here

Previously, the application deadline for the NMMSS scholarship programme was September 30, 2022. Eligible students can apply for the NMMSS scholarship programme, either new or renewed, at scholarships.gov.in, the official website of the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 application deadline has been extended until October 15. Eligible students can apply for the NMMSS scholarship programme, either new or renewed, at scholarships.gov.in, the official website of the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Previously, the deadline for applying for the NMMSS scholarship scheme was September 30, 2022.

The NMCMSS scholarships are given to meritorious students of economically weaker backgrounds to prevent them from dropping out of Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary level.

Students are not required to upload any documents; however, they must submit an Income Certificate of parent/guardian issued by the competent authority in the state, UT, and a Caste Certificate for the school or college to verify the online application. Students are advised to submit their information carefully; once submitted, the application cannot be edited further.

Know the eligibility criteria for NMMSS Scholarship 2022:

1) Students must have received a minimum of 55 per cent or equivalent grade (50 per cent for SC/ST students) in their Class 7 annual examination.

2) Students whose parents' total annual income does not exceed Rs 3,50,000.

Know how to apply for NMMSS Scholarship 2022:

1) Go to the official website of NSP, scholarships.gov.in

2) Select and click the NMMSS Scholarship 2022 link

3) ey in the required details as instructed

4) Check the information and then submit the application form

5) Take a printout of the confirmation page

One lakh new scholarships are awarded to selected students in Class 9 and their continuation/renewal in Classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State government, government-aided, and local body schools under the NMMSS scholarship scheme. The scholarship is worth Rs 12,000 per year.

A selection test will be used to select students for the scholarship programme. Students must provide bank information when completing the NMMSS Scholarship 2022 application form. The bank account and the Aadhaar card must be linked.

