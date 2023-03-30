NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc; check eligibility, other details

NIIT scholarships 2023: The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) has announced the scholarship opportunities for 2023-24. Interested students should visit the official website, niituniversity.in, to register for NIIT scholarships. Candidates can verify their eligibility for each scheme on this page.

Scholarships are available for BBA, MBA, and BTech courses in computer science and engineering (CSE), electronics and communication engineering (ECE), data science (DS), cyber security (CyS), biotechnology (BT), and integrated MSc in computer sciences at NIIT University.

The university provides a yearly tuition fee scholarship ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 based on merit. A special scholarship is offered to students who have exceeded their expectations and are among the top performers in the nation. This plan offers a full tuition waiver for each programme.

CoX scholarships are available to candidates who excel in any extracurricular activity, including sports, music, the fine arts, theatre, dance, or volunteer work, as demonstrated by their participation in competitions and receipt of individual honours at the school board, state, national, or foreign levels. Additionally, if a student meets a particular requirement, they may be eligible for a special fee waiver.

NIIT University Scholarships: know about eligibility and conditions

Students receive scholarships based on their academic achievement in Classes 10 and 12 or national-level entrance examinations. If the student keeps a minimum annual CGPA of 6.0, the available scholarships will be valid for the full-time course duration in which the student is enrolled.

The scheme will be offered to the student based on their performance in Class 10, assuming their performance in Class 12 will stay at the same level. If a student's performance improves over their prior Class 10 result, their scholarship amount will be increased, and vice versa if their performance is downgraded.

