NEET 2022: Know how many seats under MBBS, BDS colleges; different quotas for counselling

The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) 2022 is set to be released on August 30. After that, on September 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results, putting an end to the lengthy wait for medical aspirants around the nation. On July 17, NEET 2022 was conducted.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counseling procedure for seats under the All India Quota following the release of the NEET 2022 results. The state counselling bodies will hold counselling for seats under the State Quota. Of the total medical seats in government colleges, 15 per cent are reserved under AIQ whereas the remaining 85 per cent fall under the state quota for undergraduate medical courses including MBBS and BDS.

NEET 2022: Different quotas of seats for counselling

— Seats for the All India Quota

— Universities that are considered to be key institutions

— Seats from the central pool

— All seats in private unaided/aided minority/non-minority medical institutions, including the NRI quota and management quota

— Quota seats for state government

--- State, management, and NRI quota seats at private institutions of higher education

— AIIMS centres all throughout India, JIPMER

The cutoff will be made public when the NEET 2022 results are announced. To pass the test, general category students must receive a score of 50 pe rcent, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates must have a score of at least 40 per cent. This year's NEET had a total enrollment of 18,72,329 students, including 10,64,00 female applicants. The registration increased by more than 2.5 lakh over the previous year as a result of various reforms, including the elimination of the maximum restriction on the age requirement to apply.