Brain Test: Try solving these 8 tricky questions

There are 4 people: A, B, C, D. A says I don't lie, B says C is lying, C says D is lying, D says B is lying. Who is telling truth?
A. Only A
B. A & C
C. B & D
D. Everyone's lying
A father's age is 4 times his son's age. In 5 years, the father's age will be 3 times his son's age. What is the son's current age?
A. 5 years B. 10 years C. 15 years D. 20 years
If "FLOWER" is written as "GNQXFS", how will "GARDEN" be written?
A. HBSEFO B. HCTEFO C. HBSEQO D. HBSFEO
1. Ans: C. B and D
2. Ans: B. 10 years
3. Ans: A. HBSEFO
