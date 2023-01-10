Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round allotment result to be announced today; check details

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: The NEET PG special stray vacancy seat allotment result will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can access the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result with their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin. 

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The NEET PG special stray vacancy seat allotment result will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can access the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result with their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin. 

    MCC will conduct the NEET PG special vacancy round counselling for all India quota, Central universities, Central Institutes, Deemed universities, and PG DNB, 2244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma, and PG DNB) seats, and 62 MDS seats. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the NEET PG special stray vacancy assignment must report to the designated Institute and join the seat with their original documents from January 10 and January 14, 2023.

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: know-how to check the result

    1) Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

    2) Search for 'PG Counselling' on the homepage

    3) Click on the result link on a new page and key in the required credentials

    4) NEET PG special stray round allotment result will be on screen, and check the details 

    5) Download and take a copy

    According to the announcement of the NEET PG final result, candidates must contact their assigned medical college and Institute. Candidates should access the MCC website to get their allotment letter. The MCC will prepare the special stray round allotment list based on NEET merit, candidate choices, and seat availability.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
