    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly

    Following the NBE's academic calendar, the NEET SS 2022 revised scheme examination was slated to be held on June 18 and 19, 2022, across the country

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly - adt
    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has decided to alter the dates for the NEET SS Exam 2022. Once released, the revised dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty can be found on the NBEMS official website. The official notice is available on the official website, natboard.edu.in. 

    As per the statement, "In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 in which the tentative schedule for the conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desiring to appear in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for the conduct of NEET SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for the NEET-SS 2022 examination will be announced in due course."

    Following the NBE's academic calendar, the NEET SS 2022 revised scheme examination was slated to be held across the country on June 18 and 19, 2022. However, the exam dates will be revised, and new dates will be posted on the Board's official website shortly.

    NEET-SS is a qualifying-cumulative-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses for the 2022 academic year. Each super speciality course/clubbed group will have its question paper. Each question paper will have 100 questions divided into two parts: Part A and Part B. All questions must be at the PG Exit level.
     

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
