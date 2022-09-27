Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28; How to apply last minute?

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has begun the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022. Aspirants can apply through the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has begun the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022. Through the official website, upneet.gov.in, candidates may apply. However, they must be aware that tomorrow, September 28, is the deadline for applications.

On September 28 or September 29, the UP NEET PG merit list will be made public, and on October 3 or 4, the seat allocation results will be made public. The online application form will cost Rs 3,000 for candidates who are interested in and qualified for the counselling procedure.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1. Go to the official site, upneet.gov.in

Step 2. Open the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4. Fill out the application form.

Step 5. Make the payment of the counselling fee.

Step 6. Lock options and submit.

Step 7. Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finished choice-filling and registration for the first round of counselling in the interim. On Wednesday, September 28, MCC is anticipated to announce the results of the first round of NEET PG counselling. Then, between September 29 and October 4, those who are chosen in round 1 must arrive at their allocated universities and institutions. The second round of counselling is expected to start on October 10 and last for two weeks.

In this year's NEET PG Counseling, MCC will hold four rounds: round 1, round 2, mop up, and online stray vacancy. The committee is conducting the counselling process for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent deemed and central universities, ESIC, and AFMS seats. On the other hand, NEET PG counselling for state quota and seats in private universities is being administered by respective state bodies. Before starting the application process, candidates are encouraged to review the UP NEET official announcement.

