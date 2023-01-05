NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads

In its official notice, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) said, "Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers informing that the NEET PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards."

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has announced that registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will not commence on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The board has requested to ignore advertisements published in some newspapers with information that NEET PG 2023 applications will begin today, January 5, 2023.

The notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be published on the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in, once the registration window is open. On March 5, 2023, NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam through computer-based testing (CBT) at various test centres across the country.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate MD, MS, or postgraduate Diploma programmes in the country. The NEET PG 2023 information bulletin, which will be released soon, will include information on eligibility criteria, registration fees, and other things.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which would replace the NEET PG exam. The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be replaced by the 'Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (BEMS) for the next exam.

