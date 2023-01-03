NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details

NEET PG 2022: MCC announced that it would conduct National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round. This round aims to fill the seats that are currently vacant.

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, issued a notification regarding NEET PG 2022 on January 3, 2023. MCC announced that it would conduct National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round. This round aims to fill the seats that are currently vacant.

According to the notice, there are currently 2,244 PG seats and 62 MDS seats vacant. The notice has been published on the official website mcc.nic.in. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved an additional round to avoid wasting valuable seats.

There will be no new registrations in the Special Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates must do fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round. The candidates' earlier choices filled in previous rounds will become 'Null & Void'.

According to an official notice by MCC, "All registered candidates, regardless of their category, are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the Special Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates' refundable security deposits will be forfeited if they do not accept the seats allotted to them in the Special Stray Vacancy Round."

MCC also added that candidates who only accept the seats allotted to them in the Special Stray Vacancy Round would be disqualified from sitting in the NEET PG 2023 examination. Accordingly, candidates are advised to think carefully before proceeding.

Candidates who have previously registered on the MCC portal but have yet to receive a seat in the previous rounds of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 of All India Counselling conducted by MCC/State Quota are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round

Candidates who have previously been allotted and joined a seat in AIQ/State Counselling, and candidates who have previously been allotted a seat in AIQ Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round by MCC but have not joined the allotted seat, are ineligible to apply.

