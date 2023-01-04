CA Result November 2022: ICAI to announce CA final result before January 14; check details

ICAI CA Result November 2022: To download the CA Final Result, candidates must enter their ICAI registration number, pin number or roll number. The CA final result will be released on the official website of ICAI, icai.org and other ICAI CA websites.

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) will release the CA Final Result anytime before January 14, 2023. Confirming the news, the ICAI official tweeted on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Following the announcement, the CA final result will be released before January 14 on the official website of ICAI, icai.org and other ICAI CA websites.

The ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal said, "CA final result before January 14 and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on January 24 #icai."

The ICAI CA final and Intermediate Exam was held between November 1 and November 17, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the result link will be activated on the official website once the final results are out. To download the CA Final Result, candidates must enter their ICAI registration number, pin number or roll number.

CA aspirants had until September 7, 2022, to submit the online examination application forms without late fees and September 10, 2022, to submit online application forms with late fees.

The Group I Intermediate Exams were held between November 2 to November 9, 2022, and the Group II Exams were conducted from November 11 to November 12, 2022. According to the schedule, the final Course Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7, 2022, and the final Course Exam for Group II was held from November 10 to November 16, 2022.

Keep checking the official website of ICAI CA for the latest updates on CA Final and Inter Results 2022.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details

Also Read: GATE2023: Admit card date rescheduled; to be released on January 9

Also Read: Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools