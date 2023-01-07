Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    NEET PG 2023: The application process will begin on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 pm, and the application deadline ends on January 27, 2023, at 11:55 pm. Candidates can access the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website, natboard.edu.in. 

    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Saturday, January 7, 2023, issued a notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Candidates can access the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

    Following notification, the application process will begin on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 pm, and the application deadline ends on January 27, 2023, at 11:55 pm. The application correction window will open on January 3, 2023, and close on February 3, 2023. Candidates will have an additional edit window to update their photos from February 14, 2023, to February 17, 2023. 

    NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam via computer-based testing (CBT) at various test centres across the country on March 5, 2023.

    The NEET PG 2023 exam admit card will be issued on February 27, 2023, and the exam will be held on March 5, 2023, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. The result will be announced on March 31, 2023.

    NEET-PG 2023 will serve as the single eligibility cumulative entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. 

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which would replace the NEET PG exam. The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be replaced by the 'Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (BEMS) for the next exam.

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads

    Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details

    Also Read: UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

