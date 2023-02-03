Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBSE 2023: BSEH releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exam; check Haryana Board schedule here

    HBSE 2023: The HBSE revised date sheet for the Class 10th, and Class 12th exams have been released. Students planning to take the Haryana board exams in 2023 can view the revised timetable on the official website at bseh.org.in. 
     

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    The Haryana Board of School Education has released the revised exam dates for Academic/Open School/Regular/Re appear/Additional/Improvement/Mercy Chance. The BSEH date sheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th exams has been revised. Students planning to take the Haryana board exams in 2023 can view the revised timetable on the official website at bseh.org.in. 

    According to the revised datasheet, the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence on February 27, 2023. Class 10 exams will end on March 25, 2023, and Class 12 exams will end on March 28, 2023.
    The board examination will be held in a single shift, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm daily, according to the HBSE Time Table 2023.

    The Haryana board admit card for the board exams will be released. Schools will issue admit cards to students.

    With the board exam date, the HBSE exam dates for Classes 9 and 11 have been announced. The Haryana Board of Secondary Education will hold the Class 9 and  Class 11 exams on various dates between February 23 and March 22, 2023. The exams will be held in a single sitting from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

    According to the latest updates, differently abled, blind, dyslexic, spastic, deaf, and permanently disabled candidates will be given an extra 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper, according to HBSE.

    HBSE 2023: know how to download the revised date sheet
    1) Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
    2) Click on the 'Revised Date Sheet for Secondary, senior Secondary Certificate' link on the homepage
    3) Download the revised Haryana Board Exam 2023 date sheet 
    4) Make a copy and keep it for future use

    Students will not be allowed to carry or use any electronic devices like calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, or digital watches  to the centre, 

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
