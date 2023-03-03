NEET PG 2023: Last-minute important topics, subject to revise

NEET PG 2023: According to the NBE, the NEET PG syllabus 2023 will include subject knowledge areas as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India with prior approval from the Government of India.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam on March 5. Despite several requests to postpone NEET PG 2023 and a petition filed with the Supreme Court, the medical entrance exam will now be held on the scheduled date. Students can review the important subject topics covered in the previous year's NEET PG question paper with only two days until the exam.

The NBE will conduct the exam for 3 hours and 30 minutes, and the question paper will contain 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options. Medical students can find the most frequently asked subjects in the previous year's NEET PG exam here. According to expert NEET PG exam analysis, the question paper was moderate in difficulty and mostly consisted of direct questions.

1) Even for preclinical and paraclinical subjects, approximately 95 per cent of clinical scenario questions were asked

2) Subjects such as contraception, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBS GYNE), and mycology were also given more weightage

3) Straightforward molecular biology and biochemistry questions

4) Exploratory laparotomy for perforation-peritonitis and stab wound, and intussusception.

5) Other topics included scleromalacia performance and HLA-DQ2 in celiac disease

6) There were 30 to 40 event-based questions and 75 image-based questions

7) There were fewer questions about the surgery, medicine, paediatrics, and ectopic pregnancy

