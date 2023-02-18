NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today; deadline ends on February 20

NEET PG 2023: The NBEMS has opened the edit window for the NEET PG on Saturday, February 18. The authorities have released a list of candidates who still need to upload their images to the NBEMS website according to the guidelines. These candidates can make changes on the official website, natboard.edu.in, until February 19 at 11:55 pm.

According to the latest information, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final/selective edit window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) on Saturday, February 18. Candidates should know that this is their final opportunity to make changes to their NEET PG 2023 application form. The NEET PG 2023 correction window will close on February 20, 2023, said the authorities.

The authorities have released a list of candidates who still need to upload their images to the NBEMS website according to the guidelines. These candidates can make changes on the official website, natboard.edu.in, until February 19 at 11:55 pm.

NEET PG 2023: know how to make changes

Candidates who still need to complete the application form correctly may do so until February 20, 2023. They can make changes by following the steps outlined below,

1) Visit the official website at, natboard.edu.in

2) Click on the NEET PG 2023 fina/selective correction window

3) Key in the required login credentials

4) The screen will display the NEET PG 2023 application form

5) Make the required changes

6) Save the changes

On February 27, 2023, the authorities will release the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card 2023. It should be noted that the hall ticket will not be sent individually. Candidates must download it from the official website. The NEET PG 2023 exam is slated to be held on March 5, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 result is expected to be released on March 31, 2023. Along with the result, the deadline for completing the internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 will be announced.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details

Also Read: NEET PG Exam will be held on March 5, confirms Mansukh Mandaviya; no plans to postpone

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: NBE to reopen registration window on February 9; check NEET PG, MDS schedule here