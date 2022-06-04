Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

    Even if results are not to expectations, one should not lose hope as it is the effort that matters, said Dr Shagun Batra.

    NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Never lose hope... That's the mantra adopted by Delhi resident Dr Shagun Batra, who has topped the NEET-PG 2022 results which were declared earlier this week on Wednesday. 

    Even if results are not to expectations, one should not lose hope as it is the effort that matters, said Batra, who is an alumnus of Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

    Also Read: 'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

    Sharing the recipe for her NEET-PG examination success, Batra said she started her preparations during the third year of the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). She juggled between college and coaching while finding time to study on her own.

    This was the first time she had appeared for a postgraduate competitive exam.

    While stating that she did not know that she would top the NEET exam, Dr Batra said she prepared for the exam and gave her best shot without expecting much.

    Batra said she chose to be a medical practitioner to be able to make a difference in someone's life. As a frontline worker during the Covid pandemic, Batra realised the importance of doctors in driving away pain and illness.

    Due to COVID-19, Dr Batra said the final year medical students missed out on hands-on training and hardly interacted with patients.

    She began her internship and found herself along with her fellow batchmates the second wave of Covid was at its peak when she began in the midst of a raging crisis posed by the pandemic.

    Also Read: Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper?

    "My first day on duty was in Covid ICU. We had 15 days of duty and 15 days of quarantine. I stayed in the college hostel at that time and could meet my parents only once a month or two, even though my house was just an hour away from the hostel. Most of us did not know how to deal with the situation while keeping ourselves safe amid the panic and the frightening environment," the topper recalled, adding that it was a great learning period that made her 'strong and resilient'.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
