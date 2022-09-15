NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin; know important dates, steps to apply

Candidates who passed the NEET PG 2022 exam can now register and submit applications for the NEET PG Counselling process. Round 1 registrations will close on September 23, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has started Round 1 registration for NEET PG Counselling 2022. The registration link for NEET PG counselling was activated on Thursday, September 15. Candidates who want to apply for the postgraduate counselling round can do so online at the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who passed the NEET PG 2022 exam can now register and submit applications for the NEET PG Counselling process. Round 1 registrations will close on September 23, 2022.

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 process run by the Medical Counselling Committee.

Know how to apply for NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

1) Navigate to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Go to the 'PG Medical Counselling' tab on the homepage

3) On a new page, click on the 'Online Registration' link

4) Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other details

5) Register for the NEET PG Counseling process

6) Make the payment and fill out the form

7) Download and save the page

Candidates can register and make payments until September 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm. The choice filling and locking process will begin on September 20, 2022, and end on September 25, 2022. Candidates can view the required documents for NEET PG Counselling on the official site.

Counselling for NEET PG 2022 will take place in four rounds, Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Online stray vacancy.

Also Read: NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

Also Read: NEET-SS 2021 cut-off reduced by 15 per cent

Also Read: NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule likely to release soon; Know number of seats, other details