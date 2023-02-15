IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts to commence from February 21; know age limit, form fees

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank has issued a recruitment notification for the position of Specialist Officer. One hundred fourteen openings for Manager (Grade B), Assistant General Manager (AGM) (Grade C), and Deputy General Manager (DGM) (Grade D) positions.

IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited candidates to apply for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer. Eligible candidates can apply online at IDBI's official website, idbibank.in. The registration period will begin from February 21 to March 3, 2023.

The organisation will fill 114 positions through its recruitment drive. Read on for more information on eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: know vacancy details

1) 42 positions - Manager

2) 29 positions - Assistant general manager

3) 10 positions - Deputy general manager

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: know the age limit

1) Grade 'D' Deputy General Manager Minimum age 35 Maximum 45 years. Candidate must have been born between the dates of 02.01.1978 and 01.01.1988.

2) Grade 'C' Assistant General Manager Minimum age 28 Maximum 40 years. Candidate must have been born between the dates of 02.01.1983 and 01.01.1995.

3) Grade 'B' Manager Minimum age 25 Maximum 35 years. A candidate must have been born between the dates of 02.01.1988 and 01.01.1998.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: know about the selection process

The selection process for the included positions will comprise a preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria such as age, educational qualifications, and work experience, as declared by the candidate in the application form and supporting documents. After preliminary screening and without document verification, the candidate would be considered provisional for all positions/grades and be subject to verification with the originals.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: know about the application fees

1) General, EWS, and OBC candidates - Rs 1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges + GST)

2) SC/ST candidates - Rs 200/- (Intimation charges + GST)

Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards,/ Mobile Wallets are all acceptable payment methods.

