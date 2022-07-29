NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key today; Here's how to check

Candidates will have the opportunity to voice any issues after the release of the provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets. All candidates' scanned OMR Answer Sheets and automatically recorded replies will be available on the NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in).

The answer key for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is scheduled to be made available shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer keys will probably be made available today, July 29, 2022. Additionally, the third week of August is predicted to see the release of the NEET Result 2022. The NTA will also make available each candidate's NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet.

Candidates will have the opportunity to voice any issues after the release of the provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets. All candidates' scanned OMR Answer Sheets and automatically recorded replies will be available on the NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in). Following the exam, the precise date for posting scanned pictures of OMR Answer Sheets on the NTA website will be announced.

By paying a non-refundable filing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged, applicants would have the chance to register a complaint against the OMR grade.

Here's how to check NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

Visit neet.nta.nic.in to access the NEET official website.

The "NEET UG 2022 Answer Key" link may be found on the homepage.

Enter your login information, then select "Submit."

On the screen, your NEET UG 2022 Answer will appear.

A General Category student must receive a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in order to be eligible for the NEET UG 2022. They won't be able to qualify for admissions without passing.

