Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key today; Here's how to check

    Candidates will have the opportunity to voice any issues after the release of the provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets. All candidates' scanned OMR Answer Sheets and automatically recorded replies will be available on the NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in).

    NEET UG 2022 NTA likely to release answer key today Here s how to check gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    The answer key for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is scheduled to be made available shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer keys will probably be made available today, July 29, 2022. Additionally, the third week of August is predicted to see the release of the NEET Result 2022. The NTA will also make available each candidate's NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet.

    Candidates will have the opportunity to voice any issues after the release of the provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets. All candidates' scanned OMR Answer Sheets and automatically recorded replies will be available on the NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in). Following the exam, the precise date for posting scanned pictures of OMR Answer Sheets on the NTA website will be announced.

    Also Read | MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download

    By paying a non-refundable filing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged, applicants would have the chance to register a complaint against the OMR grade.

    Here's how to check NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

    • Visit neet.nta.nic.in to access the NEET official website.
    • The "NEET UG 2022 Answer Key" link may be found on the homepage.
    • Enter your login information, then select "Submit."
    • On the screen, your NEET UG 2022 Answer will appear.

    A General Category student must receive a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in order to be eligible for the NEET UG 2022. They won't be able to qualify for admissions without passing.

    Also Read | UPPSC Pre Result 2022 declared; know how to check score and other details

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here - adt

    Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download

    AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it

    CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today Know how to apply gcw

    CBSE Result 2022: Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today; Know how to apply

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here

    Recent Stories

    WHAT! Did Rakhi Sawant turn doctor? Here's what we know RBA

    WHAT! Did Rakhi Sawant turn doctor? Here's what we know

    Mahindras Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here - adt

    Mahindra's Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare-snt

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster - gps

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster

    Cigarette tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1 gcw

    Cigarette, tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon