NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction procedure concludes on May 20

The National Testing Agency will shut the NCHM JEE 2022 application correction window on Friday, May 20, 2022. Candidates who have registered and want to make changes to their application have time until Friday. On May 18, 2022, the correction window went live. The window for correction is open, and candidates can visit the official website of NCHMCT, nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NTA is expected to release the admit cards for the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination once the correction window closes.

On June 18, the National Testing Agency will administer the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2022.

Here's how to make changes in the application

1) Go to the official website of NTA NCHM JEE, nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link of the Registration Form Correction for NCHM JEE 2022.

3) Now, log in with the application number, password, and security pin.

4) Make the changes as per your requirement and submit.

5) Download the page and take a printout for further need.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 will be conducted in the computer-based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.

Also read: CUET PG 2022: Application to begin today, last date is June 18

Also read: UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam

Also read: Process all applications for green cards within 6 months, recommends US Presidential commission



