NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today

Nagaland Board of School Education will not declare HSLC and HSSLC results on May 25. A fake notification circulated, claiming that results would be available on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, afternoon.

Once out, it will be announced on its official website, nbsenl.edu.in, and nbsenagaland.com. In addition, the board will send provisional results, mark sheets, and pass certificates will be sent to schools by the board.

Following are the steps to check the NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2022,

1) Navigate to the official board website, nbsenl.edu.in

2) On the homepage, click on the HSLC and HSSLC result link

3) Key in the required details

4) Submit, and the result will be on screen

5) Download and take a printout for further need

Here's how to check the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 through SMS

1) Go to your mobile's messing application

2) For HSLC, type, NB10<space>Roll_Number

3) For HSSLC, type, NB12<space>Roll_Number

4) Send it to 56070

5) The same number will be used to send the Nagaland board result in 2022.

Student name, roll number, marks, and other information will be included in the NBSE HSLC result 2022 and the NBSE HSSLC result. From March 9 to March 22, 2022, Nagaland HSLC exams were held. Exams for the NBSE HSSLC began on March 8 and ended on March 31, 2022. Last year, the Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results were announced at 12:30 pm on July 20, 2021.

