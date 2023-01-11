Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KMAT Kerala 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, syllabus, other details

    KMAT 2023: Candidates with a Bachelor's degree of at least three years in the fields of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or equivalent are eligible to apply for the KMAT 2023 exam. The CEE Kerala will conduct the KMAT 2023 examination on February 19.
     

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has begun registering for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023). On or before January 18, 2023, applicants can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. On February 19, CEE Kerala will conduct the KMAT 2023 examination.

    The application fee for general candidates is Rs 1,000, and for SC/ST candidates is Rs 750. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree of at least three years in the fields of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or equivalent are eligible to apply for the KMAT 2023 exam. 

    Candidates in their final year of qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply for Kerala MAT, provided their results are released before the admission process begins. 

    KMAT Kerala 2023: know how to apply 

    1) Visit the official website of KMAT Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in

    2) Click on the 'KMAT 2022 online application' on the homepage

    3) Read the information and click on the registration tab

    4) Fill in the details and register yourself

    5) Log in with the newly generated credentials

    6) Complete the KMAT application form and upload the necessary documents

    7) Make the payment 

    8) Download and take a printout

    KMAT Kerala 2023: know syllabus, paper pattern

    The KMAT 2023 syllabus is based on the Class 12 curriculum. The topics covered are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge.

    The Management entrance exam will consist of 180 questions worth 720 marks. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, and one mark will be subtracted for each incorrect answer.

