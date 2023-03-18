Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NATA 2023: Exam dates announced on nata.in; Registration to shortly begin

    NATA 2023: The Council of Architecture has released the NATA 2023 Exam dates. Three exam dates have been released on the official website, nata.in. Registration for the NATA Exam 2023 will open soon on the official website.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    The NATA registration link has yet to be released but is expected to be available shortly. The first test was originally scheduled for April 22, but due to a public holiday, the Council of Architecture has decided to take the exam on April 21, 2023.

    The second NATA Exam will be held on May 28, 2023, and the third will be held on July 9, 2023. All three tests will be conducted in two sessions, Session 1 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Session 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

    Candidates who have finished their 10+2 exams with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the topic of study can sit for the NATA 2023 exam. Those taking their 10+2 or 10+3 with the subjects listed above this year can also take NATA 2023.

    The exam will be worth 200 marks and consist of 125 questions worth 1, 2, and 3 points. The exam will include multiple-choice questions, multiple-select type questions, preferential choice type questions, numerical type questions, and match the following type questions. The paper's medium will be English, though some sections may also be in area languages.

    Candidates will be assessed using various methods, including diagrammatic reasoning, numerical reasoning, verbal reasoning, logical and abstract reasoning, inductive reasoning, and situational judgement.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
