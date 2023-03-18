BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update

BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result: The BSEB is anticipated to release the board results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - by the end of the week; however, an official confirmation still awaits. Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th can view their Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at the official website.

The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will release class 12th or Bihar Intermediate 2023 results shortly. Following the latest reports, the Bihar Board class 10 and 12 Results will be released by the end of this week. However, a formal confirmation of the Bihar 12th Board Result release date and time is still awaited.

Bihar 12th Board Result: know where to check

1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) onlinebseb.in

3) secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar 12th Board Result: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on the link 'BSEB Intermediate Result 2023' on the homepage

3) Key in your credentials, like roll number and DOB, in the newly opened window

4) When you submit it, your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for further use

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Inter exams and await results. For more information on the BSEB Bihar board Class 12th, visit the official website.

