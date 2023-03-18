Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result: The BSEB is anticipated to release the board results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - by the end of the week; however, an official confirmation still awaits. Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th can view their Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at the official website. 
     

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will release class 12th or Bihar Intermediate 2023 results shortly. Following the latest reports, the Bihar Board class 10 and 12 Results will be released by the end of this week. However, a formal confirmation of the Bihar 12th Board Result release date and time is still awaited. 

    Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th can view their class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at the mentioned official website. 

    Bihar 12th Board Result: know where to check 
    1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    2) onlinebseb.in
    3) secondary.biharboardonline.com

    Bihar 12th Board Result: know how to download
    1) Navigate to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    2) Click on the link 'BSEB Intermediate Result 2023' on the homepage
    3) Key in your credentials, like roll number and DOB, in the newly opened window
    4) When you submit it, your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
    5) Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for further use

    This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Inter exams and await results. For more information on the BSEB Bihar board Class 12th, visit the official website.

    Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; check date, time here

    Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    Also Read: BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2023: Around 200 universities opted for CUET UG Exam this year, says UGC - adt

    CUET UG 2023: Around 200 universities opted for CUET UG Exam this year, says UGC

    JEE Advanced 2023: OCI/PIO candidates' eligibility criteria revised; know changes - adt

    JEE Advanced 2023: OCI/PIO candidates' eligibility criteria revised; know changes

    ISRO Young Scientist Registration 2023 commences on March 20; know steps to apply, eligibility criteria - adt

    ISRO Young Scientist Registration 2023 commences on March 20; know steps to apply, eligibility criteria

    Mumbai University students get 115 marks out of 100 in Mathematics exam; know details - adt

    Mumbai University students get 115 marks out of 100 in Mathematics exam; know details

    Assam paper leak case: Modern Indian Language exams rescheduled for April 1 - adt

    Assam paper leak case: Modern Indian Language exams rescheduled for April 1

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS 2022-23 Mumbai/1st ODI: Calming to those watching from the outside - Hardik Pandya hails KL Rahul-Ravindra Jadeja fine batting-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Calming to those watching from the outside' - Pandya hails Rahul-Jadeja's fine batting

    30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport AJR

    30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi in Delhi to celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win met Home Minister Amit Shah RBA

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

    Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack vma

    Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack

    H3N2 virus Influenza: 3 crucial WARNING signs not to be taken lightly vma

    H3N2 virus Influenza: 3 crucial WARNING signs not to be taken lightly

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon