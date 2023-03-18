KEAM 2023: Registration commences on cee.kerala.gov.in, apply until April 10; know steps to check

KEAM 2023: Kerala's Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the registration form for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam 2023. Registration for the entrance exam began on March 17, 2023, and candidates who desire to participate can apply on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

After the notice's release, candidates may submit on or before April 10, 2023, at 5:00 pm. Unless the CEE extends the deadline, no applications will be accepted after 5:00 pm. Candidates can submit their date of birth and nativity proof until April 10, 2023, at 5:00 pm, as well as any other necessary documents/certificates until April 20, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

Following the information bulletin, the deadline for downloading online admit cards is May 10, 2023. As stated in the bulletin, the results will be announced on or before June 20, 2023.

KEAM 2023: know how to register

1) Visit the official website at, cee.kerala.gov.in

2) Click on the KEAM 2023 application portal

3) Click on the registration section and register yourselves

4) Complete the form, attach your papers, and pay the fees

5) Fill out and save the form

6) Take a copy

The KEAM 2023 Exam will be held on May 17, 2023, and will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Paper 2 (Mathematics) from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Check out the official notification above for more details on KEAM 2023.

