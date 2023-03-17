CUET UG 2023: Around 200 universities opted for CUET UG Exam this year, says UGC

CUET 2023: More than 200 universities have chosen CUET 2023. Officials from the University Grants Commission, UGC, said 206 institutions would conduct their admissions through the CUET UG exam.

CUET 2023 has been opted for by more than 200 institutions. According to University Grants Commission (UGC) officials, 206 universities will conduct their admissions through the CUET UG exam.

Top officials say 206 colleges will use the CUET Exam to determine undergraduate admissions. The number of participating schools has increased by 90 since last year.

"Today, the number of universities participating in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) crosses 200. There are now 206 universities, including 33 state government universities," a top UGC official told PTI.

According to officials, these 206 colleges include 44 central and 33 state universities, including Barkatullah University in Bhopal, Karnataka's Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Cotton University in Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi.

CUET 2023 will be conducted for UG admissions from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Candidates can apply for the CUET UG Exam on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, until March 30, 2023. The application deadline was originally set for March 12, 2023, but UGC and NTA extended it.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the entrance exam would be conducted in three shifts for the second edition of the CUET UG exam. To avoid the technical issues that occurred last year, test centres are preparing for the CUET UG paper.

The UGC Chairman also said 11 lakh registrations for the CUET UG exam had been filed thus far. The Chairman anticipates that the number of candidates will exceed the previous year. For CUET 2022, around 14.9 lakh students registered for the entrance exam.

Also Read: Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

Also Read: UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here

Also Read: Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended