MPBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 to commence from February 13; check details

The Madhya Pradesh Board had previously announced that the classes 10 and 12 theory exams would begin on February 15. The practical exams will last until March 25, 2023, and the theory exams will end on March 20, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, will hold the classes 10 and 12 exams 2023 beginning on February 13. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar tweeted that the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 13 to February 28 and the theory exams from March 1 to March 31, 2023.

The minister tweeted, "Class 10th and 12th board exams will begin on February 13, 2023. The practical exams will be held from February 13 to February 28, 2023, and the theory exams will be held from March 1 to March 31, 2023."

MPBSE classes 10th, 12th board exams 2023:

1) Practical examination - February 13 to February 28, 2023

2) Theory examination - March 1 to March 31, 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the classes 10 and 12 exams on paper. Once released, the detailed schedule of the Madhya Pradesh Board will be available on the websites mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Candidates must go to the official website, mpbse.nic.in, to download the MP Board exam schedule. Click on the schedules for classes 10 and 12. The MPBSE exam schedule will appear on the screen; download and print it for future reference.

