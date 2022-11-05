Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MPBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 to commence from February 13; check details

    The Madhya Pradesh Board had previously announced that the classes 10 and 12 theory exams would begin on February 15. The practical exams will last until March 25, 2023, and the theory exams will end on March 20, 2023.
     

    MPBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 to commence from February 13; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, will hold the classes 10 and 12 exams 2023 beginning on February 13. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar tweeted that the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 13 to February 28 and the theory exams from March 1 to March 31, 2023.

    The minister tweeted, "Class 10th and 12th board exams will begin on February 13, 2023. The practical exams will be held from February 13 to February 28, 2023, and the theory exams will be held from March 1 to March 31, 2023."

     

    MPBSE classes 10th, 12th board exams 2023:
    1) Practical examination - February 13 to February 28, 2023
    2) Theory examination - March 1 to March 31, 2023

    The Madhya Pradesh Board had previously announced that the classes 10 and 12 theory exams would begin on February 15. The practical exams will last until March 25, 2023, and the theory exams will end on March 20, 2023.

    The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the classes 10 and 12 exams on paper. Once released, the detailed schedule of the Madhya Pradesh Board will be available on the websites mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Candidates must go to the official website, mpbse.nic.in, to download the MP Board exam schedule. Click on the schedules for classes 10 and 12. The MPBSE exam schedule will appear on the screen; download and print it for future reference.

    Also read: Rajshree Groups beaconing the light of education to all with the right approach

    Also read: NMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    Also read: BPSC APO 2022: Exam schedule released; know important dates here

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajshree Groups beaconing the light of education to all with the right approach-snt

    Rajshree Groups beaconing the light of education to all with the right approach

    NNMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    NMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    BPSC APO 2022: Exam schedule released; know important dates here - adt

    BPSC APO 2022: Exam schedule released; know important dates here

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check - adt

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check

    ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details - adt

    ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Free electricity to old pension scheme 1 lakh govt jobs more Here is what Congress promised gcw

    Free electricity to 1 lakh govt jobs & more: Here's what Congress promised for Himachal Pradesh elections

    Baseless and irresponsible: Pakistan Army on Imran Khan's allegations - adt

    'Baseless and irresponsible': Pakistan Army on Imran Khan's allegations

    25 year old man s post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral Check out gcw

    25-year-old man's post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral; Check out

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain

    On Virat Kohli birthday Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics drb

    On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon