BPSC APO 2022: Exam schedule released; know important dates here

Candidates should know that the admit card and notice will most likely be released soon. When the admit card is released, it will be posted on the website for candidates to download.

The Bihar Public Service Commission, or BPSC, has announced the exam dates for the position of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The Assistant Prosecution Officer exam will be administered by the BPSC beginning November 12, 2022.

According to the schedule, the commission will hold the APO Mains Exam from November 12 to November 15, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts from November 12 to 14, with only one exam scheduled for November 15.

The BPSC APO Exam would start in the morning and conclude in the evening. The exam will be held in two shifts, according to the schedule: morning, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon, 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit card/hall ticket will be available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, one week before the exam.

Candidates should know that the admit card and notice will most likely be released. When the admit card is available, it will be posted on the website for candidates to download. All candidates must download the admit card and bring it to the designated location.

Know how to check the BPSC APO Exam 2022 Date:

1) Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Written Examination' link

3) The schedule will then appear on the page

4) Download and save

Candidates should keep checking the official website for the most recent exam updates.

Also Read: Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check

Also Read: ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details

Also Read: SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022 released; know steps to download