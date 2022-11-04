NMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is awarded to meritorious students of economically-weaker sections to arrest their dropout at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

The application process is currently underway for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, awarded to meritorious students of economically-weaker sections to arrest their dropout at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. The last date for submission of applications for NMMSS 2022-23 has been extended to November 15.

Under this scheme, one lakh scholarships worth Rs 12000 per annum are awarded to the meritorious students studying as regular students and entering in class IX in Government, Government-aided, and local body schools. The scholarship can be continued up to class XII.

The scholarships are provided to meritorious students whose parental income is not more than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum from all sources at the time of selection of awardees for a scholarship. Each state and Union Territory has a fixed quota of scholarships for concerned age groups of class VII and VIII.

To qualify to appear in the selection test for the award of a scholarship, the students must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grades in the Class VII examination. The qualifying percentage is relaxable by 5 per cent for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

Who's not eligible for the scholarship?

Students studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are not entitled to get scholarships under the NMMSS scheme. Similarly, students studying in residential schools run by the Centre and state government institutions, where facilities like boarding, lodging and education are provided, and students studying in private schools are also not eligible for the scholarship under the scheme

Scholarship selection process

Each state and Union Territory will conduct its own test at the class VII stage to select students. The state-level examination has two tests -- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

The Mental Ability Test has 90 multiple-choice questions testing verbal and non-verbal meta-cognitive abilities like reasoning and critical thinking. Test questions may be on analogy, pattern perception, hidden figure, classification, numerical series, etc

The Scholastic Aptitude Test has 90 multiple-choice questions covering subjects science, social studies and mathematics taught in classes VII and VIII.

Students must pass both tests with at least 40 per cent marks in aggregate taken together for these two tests.

