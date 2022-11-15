Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list for CAP Round 2 released; know how to check

    Candidates should know that the merit list for Maharashtra State candidates and outside Maharashtra state candidates has been announced. The merit list includes the student's name, roll number, and other information. 

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    MHT CET, or the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, has released the Alphabetical Merit List for LLB 3 years on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, as scheduled. Candidates registered for the LLB 3 years CAP Round 2 can access the merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org or llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

    Candidates should know that the merit list for Maharashtra State candidates and outside Maharashtra state candidates has been announced. The merit list includes the student's name, roll number, and other information. After downloading the merit list, candidates who wish to edit their application number and upload documents can do so until November 17, 2022. Following the completion of the revisions, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Final Merit List on November 18, 2022.

    Know how to download the MHT CET LLB 3 years merit list:
    1) Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the link CAP Portal and select LLB 3 year
    3) On the new page, the link to download the Round 2 Alphabetical List will appear
    4) Select and download it 

    Know the schedule here:
    1) Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Display - November 15, 2022
    2) Resolving Complaints, Editing the Application Form - November 15 to November 17, 2022
    3) Final Merit list for Round 2 to be published - November 18, 2022
    4) Round 2 of allocation - November 21, 2022
    5) Candidates reporting to colleges to request admission for round two - November 22 to November 25, 2022
    6) Admitted Candidates are uploaded to the Portal by colleges - November 22 to November 28, 2022
    7) Display of occupied and vacant seats - November 28, 2022

    Those who want to make changes to their forms and other documentation can do so until November 17.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
