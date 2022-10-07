MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download

Candidates can check their MHT CET 2022 Merit status and raise any objections between October 8 and 10, 2022. Candidates who have issues with the uploaded certificates can personally visit FC and submit the necessary documents for verification.

The provisional merit list for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Counselling 2022, was released on Friday. Candidates registered for the MHT CET CAP Round 1 can check their merit status on cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the provisional merit list, candidates must enter their application ID number and date of birth.

Candidates can check their MHT CET 2022 Merit status, and if they have any objections, they can raise them between October 8 and 10, 2022. Candidates who have a problem with the uploaded certificates can personally visit FC and submit the necessary documents for verification.

The state cell announced the release of the MHT CET Provisional Merit List and issued a website notice stating, "Provisional Merit List has been published; please check your merit status." Candidates can access and download the provisional merit list from the website by following the steps below.

Know how to check the MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2022:

1) Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the link "Check provisional merit list status"

3) On a new login page, enter your application ID number and date of birth

4) Access to check your merit status

5) If you have an objection, please submit your representative using the portal's options

6) Save and take a printout

Following the release of the provisional merit list, the state cell will prepare the final merit list after considering the valid representations. According to the schedule, the final merit list will be released on October 12, 2022.

Also Read: MHT CET Result 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard to release today; Here's how to check results

Also Read: MHT CET Result 2022: Important notification about answer key released, results by September 15

Also Read: MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection window opens; know websites, last date to challenge