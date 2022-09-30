Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here

    All qualified candidates must complete the MHT CET 3-year LLB counselling form for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) at the CET portal llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Only candidates with a valid non-zero CET score in the MH CET law 3-year can fill out the CAP application form with their college preference. 142 colleges in Maharashtra will accept the MH CET law scores.

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell began the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 counselling registration process on Friday, September 30. Candidates can apply online for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling process at the official website, llb3cap22.mahacet.org. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) registration deadline is October 10. On October 15, 2022, the CET Cell will publish the merit list for the first round of counselling.

    Only candidates with a valid non-zero CET score in the MH CET law 3-year can fill out the CAP application form with their college preference. 142 colleges in Maharashtra will accept the MH CET law scores.

    Know the required document for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: 

    1) Photograph

    2) Signature

    3) Class 10/12 mark sheet

    4) Graduation mark sheets

    5) MH CET law 2022 application form

    6) MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard

    7) Certificate of Caste (if any)

    8) Eligibility certificate of candidates for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 

    9) Birth certificate or domicile certificate

    Know how to register for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: 

    1) Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

    2) Click on CAP 2022 portal on the homepage

    3) Click on the 5-year integrated LLB course

    4) On a new login page, register yourself and apply admission process

    5) Key in the details and submit the documents

    6) Submit and save

    Know the important dates of MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022:

    1) Provisional category-wise seats, Seat Matrix - September 29, 2022

    2) Registrations and options to colleges for MS and OMS candidates - September 30, 2022, to October 10, 2022

    3) Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, and CIWGC candidates - September 30, 2022, to November 5, 2022

    4) Alphabetical Merit list - October 15, 2022

    5) Final merit list - October 18, 2022

    6) Allocation - October 21, 2022

    7) Reporting - October 22 to 29, 2022

    8) Display of filled and vacant seats - November 11, 2022

