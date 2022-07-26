MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCM to be released today; here is how you can download it

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the admit card for MHT CET 2022 today, July 26. Candidates studying for the test should be aware that the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group's hall ticket is likely to be distributed by 2 p.m.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the admit card for MHT CET 2022 today, July 26. Candidates studying for the test should be aware that the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group's hall ticket is likely to be distributed by 2 p.m.

When the admit card is available, applicants can access it via the exam portals mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET for the Engineering PCM group will be held from August 5 to 11, according to the CET Cell's timetable. Exams for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group will be held from August 12 to August 20, 2022. PCB admission cards will be distributed on August 8.

Also Read | AP EAMCET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores, courses offered and more

Here is how to obtain your MHT CET 2022 admission card:

Step 1: Go to mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org in the first step.

Step 2: Go to the webpage and look for the MHT CET PCM admission card link.

Step 3: Candidates must then accurately input their application number and password into the candidate site.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admission card will appear on your device within a few minutes.

Step 5: After reading all details, print a copy of the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket.

Students must thoroughly check all of the information on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. If there is a problem or issue on their MHT CET admission card, applicants should inform the appropriate authorities right away.

Also Read | REET 2022: Exam Question Paper Booklet released; know how to download

The MHT CET is used to get admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other related programmes. The Cell also administers a variety of additional Undergraduate and Postgraduate admission exams for degrees such as Architecture & Planning, Hospitality, Law, and Management.