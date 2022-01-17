PM Modi to deliver special address at World Economic Forum's Davos Summit on Monday

According to the WEF website, PM Modi's talk is scheduled for 1600 hours Central European Time (CET), or 8.30 pm IST. Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, the huge worldwide event will be virtually from January 17 to 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a special talk on the "state of the world" at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos conference on Monday, among a slew of other world leaders. According to the WEF website, PM Modi's talk is scheduled for 1600 hours Central European Time (CET), or 8.30 pm IST. Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, the huge worldwide event will be virtually from January 17 to 21. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will speak during the meeting.

PM Modi's special address will be followed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' address on Monday evening. According to the forum, the 'Davos Agenda 2022' would be the first worldwide venue for prominent world leaders to present their thoughts for 2022. Furthermore, the event will be held under the banner of 'The State of the World.'

Due to the pandemic it's worth noting that this is the second year in a row that a digital 'Davos Agenda' summit has taken place on the dates originally set for the annual physical conference. Top industrialists and CEOs, worldwide organisations, and civil society will also take part in the event, where they will debate major concerns facing the globe today and consider how to address them.

However, as stated in the Global Risks Report 2022, Covid-19 is simply one of the important global concerns that may become unmanageable unless world leaders prioritise proactive collaboration. As a result, the Davos Agenda will prioritise mobilising collective action among important global players. Furthermore, the Davos Agenda 2022 will bring together government and corporate leaders, international organisations, and civil society to share their perspectives, thoughts, and strategies on the world's most pressing challenges, such as climate change, social contracts, and vaccination fairness.

The World Economic Forum, situated in Geneva, identifies itself as a worldwide organisation for public-private collaboration and claims profoundly divergent pandemic experiences have deepened global differences. Similar to new strains, inequalities in vaccine distribution have further hampered global economic recovery.