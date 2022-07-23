Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    The CET Cell has released Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Cards for various Maharashtra CET Exams 2022. MHT CET hall tickets for MAH LLB 5 Year, MAH MHMCT, MAH M.Arch, MAH M.Ed, MAH BPED, and MAH B.Ed M.Ed courses are now available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Candidates taking the MAH CET entrance exams can now download their hall tickets. The common entrance exams are set to take place in August.

    Students can use the instructions provided below to download their admit cards and hall tickets for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022.

    Know how to download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card:
    1) Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the link to download the hall ticket on the home screen
    3) Key in the application number and Date of Birth (DoB)
    4) MHT CET Admit Card will be displayed on the monitor's screen
    5) Check details and download the admit card
    6) Take a printout 

    Students are advised to print their MAH CET 2022 Exam hall tickets to bring to the exam centre. The admit cards will include the MHT CET 2022 exam date, reporting time, and other information.

    Any student who does not have their hall ticket with them on the day of the Maharashtra CET Exam will be denied entry to the exam hall.

    According to the schedule released by Maha CET CELL, the MAH LLB Five Years test, BPED, M.Arch, MHMCT, M.Ed, and B.Ed M.Ed Integrated course tests will begin on August 2, 2022. The MAH B.Ed entrance exam will be held on August 4, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
